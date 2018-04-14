There May Have Been Locker Room Fight At ROH Steel City Excellence

Ring of Honor will hold their Steel City Excellence event tonight in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Stage AE.
Based on several wrestlers who sent out tweets, it looks like there was a locker room fight. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on who was involved or how it started.
Looks like @ringofhonor wrestlers were legit fighting in the locker room. Several wrestlers tweeted about it like: @NickJacksonYB @CodyRhodes @ScorpioSky @FrankieKazarian #ringofhonor #roh #wrestling pic.twitter.com/p8iSeXQBGY
— WeAreWrestling (@AreWrestling) April 14, 2018
They trampled my chipotle
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 14, 2018
That type of stuff doesn’t belong in my locker room!
— The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) April 14, 2018