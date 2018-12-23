There’s Still A Chance That Asuka vs. Becky Lynch Takes Place At The Royal Rumble

This past week’s episode of WWE Main Event included an interesting announcement for the Royal Rumble.

During the show, it was announced that Becky Lynch will get her rematch with Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble.

The latest episode of WWE Main Event (which airs on Hulu and two weeks later on the WWE Network) is a recap show looking back at this past week’s episodes of Raw and SmackDown LIVE. Scott Stanford, who hosts the show, said that Lynch would face Asuka at the Royal Rumble after footage aired of their SmackDown LIVE segment with Charlotte Flair.

As it turns out, this match has not been officially made. Paige announced Friday on Twitter that she tried to schedule Asuka vs. Lynch at the Royal Rumble before leaving her position as SmackDown LIVE General Manager, but the attempt got denied.

Soooo I tried to make one last match before my time as #SDLive GM came to end…but unfortunately @BeckyLynchWWE vs. @WWEAsuka for the Smackdown Women’s Championship is NOT official for #RoyalRumble. #Oops — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 21, 2018

According to a tweet by John Pollock of POST Wrestling, WWE planned to announce the match last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, but it was decided before the show that the Royal Rumble card would be re-evaluated. WWE’s TV department wasn’t notified on the change of plans

Asuka vs Becky Lynch at the Rumble was the plan and was going to be announced on SmackDown. It was decided Tuesday that the Rumble card would be re-evaluated and the match may or may not happen, but the studio had the old information and used it for Main Event this week — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) December 21, 2018

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, WWE plans to decide on whether to hold the match or not after Christmas.

That will be decided after Christmas https://t.co/u26JUYoE41 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 22, 2018

Asuka won the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Lynch at WWE TLC, defeating her and Flair in a Triple Threat TLC Match. The finish continued Lynch and Charlotte’s storylines with Ronda Rousey. Rousey came out, pushed down a ladder that Lynch and Charlotte were on, and Asuka climbed another ladder to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Royal Rumble takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, January 27, 2019.