This Week’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Viewership Numbers

The thirteenth episode of season 2 of WWE Mixed Match Challenge aired on Facebook on Tuesday. Two semi-final matches took place as R-Truth and Carmella beat The Miz and Asuka while Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox beat Apollo Crews and Bayley. This week’s episode averaged live 17,700 viewers, which is down from last week’s 44,700. Here are the viewership numbers for the season:
Week 1: 52,500
Week 2: N/A
Week 3: 42,800
Week 4: 72,000
Week 5: 74,400
Week 6: 35,000
Week 7: 67,000
Week 8: 17,700
Week 9: 54,300
Week 10: 14,000
Week 11: 17,400
Week 12: 44,700
Week 13: 17,700
R-Truth and Carmella will take on Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox in the finals at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16 in San Jose. The winners will earn the #30 spots in the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view next month.