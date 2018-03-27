Three Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of SmackDown Live

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WWE announced on Tuesday morning that The New Day will battle The Bludgeon Brothers in a tag team match, Shinsuke Nakamura clashes with Shelton Benjamin in a singles match, and Charlotte Flair faces Natalya in a rematch from last week.

WWE is in Pittsburgh, PA at the PPG Paints Arena for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live.

