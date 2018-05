WWE announced on Monday afternoon that Baron Corbin vs. Bobby Roode vs. No Way Jose has been confirmed for the first men’s Money in the Bank qualifier match on tonight’s Raw.

Also, Bobby Lashley vs. Elias vs. Jinder Mahal in the second men’s Money in the Bank qualifier match and Bayley vs. Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss in a women’s Money in the Bank qualifier match will take place.

WWE is in London, England at the O2 Arena for tonight’s Monday Night Raw.