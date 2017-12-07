Three Matches Set For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced three matches for next week’s episode of Raw on the USA Network. Here are the matches:
Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Tag Team Champion Cesaro
Seth Rollins vs. WWE Tag Team Champion Sheamus
Dean Ambrose vs. Samoa Joe
WWE holds next week’s show in Cleveland, OH at the Quicken Loans Arena. As noted, Kane will take on Braun Strowman in a singles match and Drew Gulak will face Rich Swann with the winner facing Enzo Amore for the Cruiserweight Championship on the show.