Three More Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Three more matches are set for Raw tonight at the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

A Gauntlet Match will take place tonight on Raw as Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Andrade battle to determine who will challenge AJ Styles for the United States Championship at SummerSlam.

The Revival will defend the Raw Tag Team Championship against The Usos and the team of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a Triple Threat Match.

As first reported by Kayla Braxton, the 24/7 Championship will be defended tonight in the first-ever Mosh Pit Mixed Tag Team Match pitting titleholder R-Truth and Carmella against Drake Maverick and his wife, Renee Michelle. The bout will also open the show.

Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss in a non-title match and a “Samoan Summit” with Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe were announced over the weekend for Raw.