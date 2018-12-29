Three Returns, Talk Show Segment and Title Match Set For The First WWE RAW Of 2019

Three returns, a new talk show segment and a title match are set for the first Raw of 2019.

At Friday night’s New Year’s Eve Raw tapings in Detroit, Michigan, a graphic aired promoting the returns of John Cena, Braun Strowman and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for the following week’s show.

During the tapings, Alexa Bliss announced that she will debut her new talk show, “A Moment of Bliss,” with Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey as her guest.

It was also announced that Bobby Roode and Chad Gable will defend the Raw Tag Team Championship against The Revival.

The first Raw of 2019 takes place on January 7 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

