ROH Stars Scheduled To Report To WWE Performance Center Next Month

The word making the rounds at the WWE Performance Center over the past several days is that the latest members of the class being signed for WWE NXT will include Ricochet and War Machine (Raymond Rowe & Hanson), according to a report from PWInsider.com.

The report notes that Ricochet has been expected to sign for some time, while in the case of War Machine, they finished up their commitments with Ring of Honor at the Final Battle pay-per-view and subsequent television tapings and will finish up their commitments with New Japan Pro Wrestling at the Wrestle Kingdom 12 pay-per-view. The report also states that other names are circulating as potentially being signed, including a very prominent female independent talent.