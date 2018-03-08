Three WWE Stars Might Not Be Competing At WrestleMania 34

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Braun Strowman and The Bar are currently not scheduled for matches at Wrestlemania 34.

There’s a chance that these Raw Superstars may have non-wrestling roles on the show. It’s been well documented that WWE officials want to keep Strowman available for the Universal Title Match in case something happens with Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns.

There have been rumors that The Hardys could possibly team up against The Bar if Jeff is cleared by WWE’s doctor to return to in-ring action.