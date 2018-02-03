Ticket Information On ROH’s Return To Lakeland, Florida

ROH issued the following:

After a pair of successful and newsworthy shows in Florida in November, The Best Wrestling on the Planet is returning to the Sunshine State this April!



Ring of Honor will return to Lakeland at the RP Funding Center on Saturday, April 28 for a special ROH On Tour live event and an exclusive Meet & Greet before bell time. Tickets are now available.

The last time ROH was in Lakeland, a memorable confrontation between The Briscoes and Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer culminated in ROH COO Joe Koff stepping into the ring and booking the brutal New York City Street Fight between the two teams that took place at Final Battle in December. Also that November weekend in Florida, Bullet Club’s The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) successfully defended the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles.



ROH is coming off its most successful year ever, and that momentum has continued in 2018. There’s a new ROH World Champion in Dalton Castle and new ROH World Television Champion in Silas Young. Will they still be wearing gold when ROH hits Florida in April? If so, will they leave Florida with their title belts? Join us in Lakeland to find out!



There’s truly nothing like seeing the hard-hitting, in-your-face action that only ROH can provide LIVE!