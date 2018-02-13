Tickets On Sale For MLW’s March 8 Show

MLW issued the following:



TICKETS ON SALE THIS MORNING AT 10AM ET FOR MLW’S MARCH 8TH RETURN AT MLWTICKETS.COM



ORLANDO – Tickets go on sale this morning at 10am ET at https://www.MLWTickets.com for Major League Wrestling’s next event, MLW: Spring Break ’18.



College spring break kicks off with MLW: Spring Break ’18 featuring a night of pro wrestling and partying! Highlighted by the semi-finals of the World Heavyweight Championship and some exciting new MLW additions to the roster! MLW will return to Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, FL on Thursday night March 8th.



Don’t forget to set a reminder to ensure you get your tickets today for MLW: Spring Break ‘18.



Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “VIP Packages” also available.



Matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.



MLW: Spring Break ’18 is an all ages event.



GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.



Dress code: There is no dress code for this event. If you stay for the after party at GILT there is a dress code of no hats, shorts or tank tops.



Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.



MORE ABOUT MLW:



Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.



MLW Radio Network is the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.



MLW content has been distributed commercially in in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories.