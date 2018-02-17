Tickets To All Five WrestleMania Week Shows And WrestleMania Axxess Available

WWE issued the following:

Fans from around the world will descend upon New Orleans for a week-long lineup of festivities in celebration of WrestleMania, taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and live on WWE Network at 7 ET/4 PT on Sunday, April 8.

In addition to The Showcase of The Immortals, the WWE Universe can now get tickets for other huge events taking place during WrestleMania Week, including WrestleMania Axxess, the 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Induction Ceremony, NXT TakeOver, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE.

Get your tickets now, and be a part of this incredible week:

WrestleMania Axxess – Thursday, April 5, through Sunday, April 8, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

WrestleMania Axxess takes over the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Thursday, April 5, to Sunday, April 8. Fans of all ages will not want to miss the ultimate WWE fan experience, featuring Superstar meet & greets, memorabilia displays and much more.

WWE 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Friday, April 6, Smoothie King Center

Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, Ivory and other honorees will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at the Smoothie King Center on the evening of April 6. Pay tribute to the Legends that have blazed a trail that still burns bright today as WWE welcomes the Class of 2018 to the WWE Hall of Fame.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans – Saturday, April 7, Smoothie King Center

On the eve of WrestleMania 34, NXT invades New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center.

WrestleMania – Sunday, April 8, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Witness The Showcase of the Immortals when WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania, descends on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, streaming live on WWE Network at 7 ET/4 PT.

Monday Night Raw – Monday, April 9, Smoothie King Center

Monday Night Raw emanates live from the Smoothie King Center at 8/7 C on USA Network with the fallout from WrestleMania. The night after WrestleMania has become one of the most-anticipated events of the year and has never been short on surprises.

SmackDown LIVE – Tuesday, April 10, Smoothie King Center

WWE caps off five consecutive show nights, as SmackDown LIVE takes place in the same city as WWE Hall of Fame, NXT, WrestleMania and Monday Night Raw. The WWE excitement will continue with SmackDown LIVE at the Smoothie King Center at 8/7 C on USA Network.

