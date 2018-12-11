Timetable For Kevin Owens’ Return From Injury

For those who are wondering, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens is due to return to in-ring action in late February, early March but WWE may hold him off until after WrestleMania 35.

If you recall, back in October, Bobby Lashley defeated Owens on an episode of Raw. Following the match, WWE announced that Owens suffered knee injuries in the post-match attack.

When the news first broke, the internal fear was that he could be out for 8 months, which would project his return timeframe to be anytime from February to June of 2019.