Timetable For Roman Reigns’ Return To The Ring

The Big Dog is out, but it won’t be for much longer.

Roman Reigns is set to return shortly before Survivor Series, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. The report mentions it is possible they could keep Reigns off television until after the pay-per-view on Nov. 19.

According to Dave Meltzer in this week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns is suffering from the mumps. It isn’t verified if that is the disease, but WWE has confirmed in the past week that he, Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas were all suffering from a viral infection that is keeping them out of action. The status of Wyatt and Dallas is still undetermined.

The big angle that has been taking place over the last month is the reformation of The Shield. They had just reunited and had come down together with the vests and entrance song before the viral infection went down. It’s always possible that they could reform the group upon Reigns’ return.

As for now, Raw Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at Survivor Series “in a battle for brand supremacy.”