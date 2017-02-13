Timing Issues At WWE Elimination Chamber

Dave Meltzer mention on today’s installment of Wrestling Observer Radio that there were some timing issues during Sunday’s Elimination Chamber event.

Apparently during main event Chamber match, WWE Superstars entered the match from their pods inconsistently. WWE rules call for participants to enter the match from their pods from a predetermined time of five minutes. That wasn’t the case Sunday night and Superstars ended up entering the match between 30 seconds to a minute early.

Bryan Alvarez also mentioned on Observer Radio that the Women’s Championship match was also cut short by about two minutes. This resulted in the females rushing the match and ended up botching moves.