Title Change At Tuesday's Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Impact Wrestling held a TV taping on Tuesday from Orlando, FL at Universal Studios.

At the tapings, Austin Aries beat Pentagon Jr. to win back the Impact Wrestling World Title.

If you recall, Aries lost the title at the Redemption pay-per-view event on Sunday night (April 22nd, 2018) in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios on traditional PPV outlets and the FITE TV app.

