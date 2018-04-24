Title Change At Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

Impact Wrestling held a TV taping on Tuesday from Orlando, FL at Universal Studios.
At the tapings, Austin Aries beat Pentagon Jr. to win back the Impact Wrestling World Title.
If you recall, Aries lost the title at the Redemption pay-per-view event on Sunday night (April 22nd, 2018) in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios on traditional PPV outlets and the FITE TV app.
Scoop #6: Austin Aries defeats Pentagon Jr to win the Impact World Title pic.twitter.com/HgOpWpWqCf
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) April 24, 2018