Title Change At WWE Extreme Rules (Video, Photos)

Published On 06/04/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

The Miz defeated Dean Ambrose to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion in the opening match of Sunday night’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore, MD.

The Miz is now a seven-time Intercontinental Champion. Ambrose just won the title back on the January 3rd SmackDown.

Below are photos and videos from Sunday night’s title change:

