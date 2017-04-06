Title Change At WWE Extreme Rules (Video, Photos)

The Miz defeated Dean Ambrose to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion in the opening match of Sunday night’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore, MD.

The Miz is now a seven-time Intercontinental Champion. Ambrose just won the title back on the January 3rd SmackDown.

Below are photos and videos from Sunday night’s title change:

It is CRUCIAL for @TheDeanAmbrose to remember that he WILL lose his title if he gets disqualified here against @mikethemiz… #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/lxS0bMKQQB — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2017