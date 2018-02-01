Title Change On This Week’s Impact Wrestling

As seen on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, Austin Aries made his return to the company and beat Eli Drake to become the new Impact World Heavyweight Champion. This marks the second time that he has held the title.

AND NEW IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion – The Greatest Man That Ever Lived @AustinAries! Congrats to Aries on becoming a two time IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion. Welcome home. #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/nZux5yGpI8 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 2, 2018