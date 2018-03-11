Title Changes Hands At WWE Fastlane PPV

There is a new WWE United States Champion.

As seen at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view event at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on the WWE Network, Randy Orton defeated Bobby Roode to win the championship.

This marks the first time that Orton has held title during his time with the sports entertainment company.

After the match, Jinder Mahal walked down to the ring and Roode took him out. Roode also hit his finisher to Orton as well. It appears that the WWE is setting up a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 34 but that has yet to be confirmed.