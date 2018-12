Title Changes Hands At WWE TLC

As seen at Sunday’s (December 16th, 2018) WWE TLC pay-per-view event in San Jose, California at the SAP Center on the WWE Network, Dean Ambrose beat Seth Rollins to win the Intercontinental Title.

When @TheDeanAmbrose sets a target, he knows exactly how to hit it.

Could he be closing in on dethroning #ICChampion @WWERollins?! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/cWMVDtrqFr

— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2018