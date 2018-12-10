Title Changes Hands On WWE Raw

WWE issued the following:

After AOP attacked Chad Gable backstage during a match between Bobby Roode and Drake Maverick last week, Baron Corbin turned that singles bout into an impromptu 2-on-3 Handicap Match that allowed Maverick to pick up a humiliating win over The Glorious One.



Though AOP looked strong in the height of their Raw Tag Team Championship Match this week, Maverick’s cocky nature sank his team team’s title reign. When he made the mistake of requesting a tag and obnoxiously mocking Roode’s glorious pose, the fallen Roode quickly pulled him down and rolled him up for the 1-2-3! Roode and Gable are the new Raw Tag Team Champions!