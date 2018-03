Matt Sydal vs. Petey Williams for the X-Division Title has been added to Impact Wrestling’s next PPV event.

Impact Wrestling will hold their Redemption pay-per-view event on April 22nd, 2018 in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. The event will air on traditional PPV outlets and the FITE TV app. Here is the updated card:

Austin Aries (c) vs. Alberto El Patron – Impact World Championship

Matt Sydal (c) vs. Petey Williams – Impact X Division Championship