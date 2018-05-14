Title Match Added To WWE Money In The Bank

WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon has announced that AJ Styles would defend the WWE Title against Shinsuke Nakamura at the Money in the Bank PPV. He wrote the following:

Every fan of these athletes is looking for a definitive winner, a CLEAR victor…so I am making it official: @AJStylesOrg vs @ShinsukeN for the @WWE Championship at #MITB. #SDLive — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) May 14, 2018

The Money In The Bank pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here is the updated card:

– Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev

– Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura