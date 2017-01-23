Title Match Added To WWE Royal Rumble Pre-show; Updated Card

The two-hour WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show on Sunday will feature Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows taking on RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro. There will be two referees for the match.

Below is the updated Rumble card:

WWE Title Match

John Cena vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Charlotte

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Neville vs. Rich Swann

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show

Kickoff Pre-show Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

There will be two referees.