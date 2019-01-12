Title Match and Tag Team Match Announced For RAW, Lacey Evans Outlines Her Goals

— Two matches are set for Raw this Monday.
Dean Ambrose defends the Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match.
Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey teams up with her Royal Rumble opponent, Sasha Banks, against Nia Jax and Tamina.
THIS MONDAY on #RAW…
🔴 @RondaRousey TEAMS with @SashaBanksWWE to take on @NiaJaxWWE and @TaminaSnuka
🔴 @TheDeanAmbrose defends the #ICTitle in a #TripleThreat Match against @WWERollins and @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/t935ZLFsFd
— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2019
Raw takes place at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
— Speaking of Tamina, she turned 41 years old on Thursday.
— In this interview with Sarah Schreiber, Lacey Evans outlines her goals for when she joins either Raw or SmackDown LIVE.