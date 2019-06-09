Title Match and Two Segments Announced For WWE RAW

A Raw Tag Team Championship Match and a couple of segments have been made official for tomorrow night’s episode of Raw

WWE has announced that Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins will defend the Raw Tag Team Championship against The Revival.

A “Miz TV” segment with Samoa Joe is also set, and Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre will celebrate “The Best in the World”‘s triumph over Roman Reigns at WWE Super ShowDown

Ryder and Hawkins became Raw Tag Team Champions by defeating The Revival on the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff. They haven’t had a televised title defense since retaining against The Revival on the Raw after WrestleMania.

Rey Mysterio relinquished the United States Championship to Samoa Joe last week, with Mysterio giving up the title due to a shoulder injury. Mysterio had won the title from Samoa Joe at Money in the Bank, though Joe’s shoulder was up when he was pinned.

Before Shane pinned Reigns at Super ShowDown, McIntyre hit a Claymore Kick on Reigns while the referee wasn’t looking. Reigns will face McIntyre at Stomping Grounds in Tacoma, Washington on June 23.

This week’s Raw is taking place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.