Title Match Announced For NXT On USA Network’s Debut

WWE announced the following:

It’s official: Roderick Strong not only has Velveteen Dream’s attention, but also an opportunity at Dream’s coveted NXT North American Title.

And all it took was setting the champion’s signature purple couch ablaze.

The Messiah of the Backbreaker resorted to that very extreme tactic on the Sept. 4 edition of NXT, torching the sofa to provoke Dream into granting him his long-awaited one-on-one title bout. The match will take place Wednesday, Sept. 18 – on the night of NXT’s live debut on USA Network.

Strong challenged for the title in a Triple Threat Match at last month’s TakeOver: Toronto. He fell short of unseating Dream as champion, but he didn’t suffer the losing fall, a point that Strong has emphasized ever since.

After Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly’s NXT Tag Team Title win, Strong remains the only member of The Undisputed ERA without a championship. The faction’s bold prophecy that they’d all be draped in gold within the year hinges on Strong dethroning the NXT North American Champion.

Can the vertebrae-smashing Messiah of the Backbreaker bring The Undisputed ERA’s plan to fruition? Or will the resourceful and preternaturally skilled North American Champion retain?

