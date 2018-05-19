Title Match Announced For ROH United Honor: Edinburgh

ROH issued the following:

The Main Event is set for Ring of Honor’s return to Edinburgh and the ROH World Tag Team Championship will be on the line! “The American Nightmare” Cody turns to his closest Bullet Club confidant Adam Page and the two will face The Briscoes in Scotland at Honor United – Edinburgh, streaming LIVE for all HonorClub members!



MAIN EVENT



ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK) vs. “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY & ADAM PAGE



After surviving title defenses in the past week on the War of the Worlds Tour and ROH TV, Dem Boys head across pond to Edinbrugh to defend the Championships against Bullet Club’s Cody and Adam Page!



Cody has seemingly created a vortex of power within Bullet Club when he defeated Kenny Omega following Superkicks that connected on Omega that were seemingly directed at Cody. On the popular web series Being The Elite’s “Finale,” Cody’s self-centeredness has apparently left him alone and isolated, with his trusted confidant Adam Page even seemingly walking away confused.



Despite winning the ROH Champions vs. Bullet Club match for Bullet Club, Cody finds himself nearly a stranger in a group in which he declares himself to be the leader. But he and Page, two of the top current ROH singles wrestlers, team up to take on the Champions in Edinburgh!



The Briscoes became nine-time ROH World Tag Team Champions when they defeated The Motor City Machine Guns at 16th Anniversary. The Sandy Fork, DE natives call the Championships their property and have proven to be up to the task to remaining champions by any means necessary.



Cody and Jay Briscoe are two former ROH World Champions whose paths have crossed sparsely but Cody will be looking to perhaps get revenge for Jay Briscoe striking Burnard the Business Bear with a steel chair at Bound by Honor – ROH Champions vs. Bullet Club!



Who will leave Scotland as the ROH World Tag Team Champions! Join us when Honor United – Edinburgh broadcasts LIVE for HonorClub!



Ring of Honor returns to Edinburgh and London and debuts in Doncaster when the Best Wrestling on the Planet returns to the UK for the Honor United Tour! ROH stars are joined by top New Japan wrestlers and there is nothing like seeing the action LIVE! Limited tickets remain for each stop – don’t miss your opportunity to see the Honor United Tour LIVE!



For those outside the UK, all three live events will be broadcast LIVE for all HonorClub members!



HONOR UNITED – EDINBURGH

MAY 24TH, 2018 – 7 PM LOCAL BELL TIME

EDINBURGH CORN EXCHANGE

10 NEW MARKET ROAD

EDINBURGH

UNITED KINGDOM



MAIN EVENT



ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK) vs. “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY & ADAM PAGE



SIGNED TO APPEAR:



ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE W/ THE BOYS



WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPION SUMIE SAKAI



ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SILAS YOUNG

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, TK O’RYAN, & VINNY MARSEGLIA)

SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, SCORPIO SKY)

IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS EVIL & SANADA

JAY LETHAL

HIROSHI TANAHASHI

ADAM PAGE

PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ

TORU YANO

DELIRIOUS

SHANE TAYLOR

KENNY KING

BULLY RAY

“THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN

TENILLE DASHWOOD