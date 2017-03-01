impact-wrestling

Title Match Announced For This Week’s ‘Live’ TNA Impact Wrestling Episode

Published On 01/03/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

TNA has announced that World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards will defend his title against an unknown opponent on Thursday’s semi-live Impact Wrestling episode.

No word yet on who Edwards will be facing but as seen below, they are teasing Ethan Carter III, Bobby Lashley or a mystery opponent:

