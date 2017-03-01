Title Match Announced For This Week’s ‘Live’ TNA Impact Wrestling Episode
TNA has announced that World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards will defend his title against an unknown opponent on Thursday’s semi-live Impact Wrestling episode.
No word yet on who Edwards will be facing but as seen below, they are teasing Ethan Carter III, Bobby Lashley or a mystery opponent:
LIVE this Thursday @TheEddieEdwards will defend his World Title, but who will he face?!? What type of match will it be?!? Will he survive?? pic.twitter.com/oGHikNvOFw
— TNA WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 3, 2017