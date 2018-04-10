Title Match Announced For WWE Backlash

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center on the USA Network, Randy Orton beat Bobby Roode and Rusev in a Triple Threat Match to become the new #1 contender for the U.S Title.

WWE has announced that Jinder Mahal would defend the United States Title against Orton at the Backlash PPV.

The Backlash pay-per-view event takes place on May 6, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here is the updated card:

Singles Match: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Seth Rollins © vs. The Miz

WWE United States Title Match: Jinder Mahal © vs. Randy Orton