Title Match Announced For WWE Backlash

WWE has announced that Carmella would defend the SmackDown Women’s Title against Charlotte Flair at the Backlash PPV.

The Backlash pay-per-view event takes place on May 6, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here is the updated card:

Singles Match: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Seth Rollins © vs. The Miz

WWE United States Title Match: Jeff Hardy © vs. Randy Orton

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Nia Jax © vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Carmella © vs. Charlotte Flair