Title Match On Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, Naomi On Possibly Facing Charlotte, Goldberg

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi appeared on tonight’s Talking Smack with Renee Young and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon to discuss the “Superstar Shakeup” happening next week. They talked about how Naomi could end up on RAW and she noted how she would like to face Charlotte Flair to see how she measures up against the best. Naomi also mentioned icing her knee following the win over Alexa Bliss on tonight’s show. Video from her Talking Smack appearance can be seen above.

– It was announced on Talking Smack that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their titles against American Alpha on next Tuesday’s show from Boston, unless one of the teams goes to RAW in the “Superstar Shakeup” on Monday night.

– As noted, Bill Goldberg’s WWE run ended this week with his “RAW Talk” appearance on Monday after the post-WrestleMania 33 edition of RAW in Orlando, just one night after he dropped the WWE Universal Title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. While the door is open for a return in the future under the right circumstances, Goldberg is not expected back any time soon. He posted these photos to Instagram today, asking “what’s next?” and using the #chanceofalifetime, #neverforget and #fromtheheart hashtags.

