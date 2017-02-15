Title Match On Tonight’s WWE NXT, Legends With JBL Preview For The Final Episode, Rich Swann

– Below is a clip from this week’s final episode of Legends with JBL, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart talking about how he became known as The Mouth of The South:

– Rich Swann turns 26 years old today. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion returned to TV on last night’s show after being out with a foot injury for a few weeks. He defeated Noam Dar.

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. enhancement talents

* Peyton Royce and Billie Kay vs. Liv Morgan and a mystery partner

* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Trent Seven