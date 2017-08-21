Title Match On WWE 205 Live, Post-SummerSlam SmackDown Promo, Celebrity At RAW

Don't miss the fallout from #SummerSlam TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive, LIVE at 8e/5p on @USA_Network! #RAW pic.twitter.com/OUoVgqbqso
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2017
– Above is a promo for this week’s WWE SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, featuring the fallout from Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.
– Akira Tozawa will get his SummerSlam rematch from new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville on tomorrow’s WWE 205 Live episode.
– As noted, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was set to attend tonight’s RAW in Brooklyn as a guest of Titus O’Neil. Here he is with Mike Rome backstage at the Barclays Center:
Awesome three nights in #brooklyn so far! Tonight at #Raw was no different! Oh hey #anthonybourdain, so nice to meet you! #wwe pic.twitter.com/pqA2KuwT73
— Mike Rome (@MikeRomeWWE) August 22, 2017