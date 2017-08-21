Title Match On WWE 205 Live, Post-SummerSlam SmackDown Promo, Celebrity At RAW

– Above is a promo for this week’s WWE SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, featuring the fallout from Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

– Akira Tozawa will get his SummerSlam rematch from new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville on tomorrow’s WWE 205 Live episode.

– As noted, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was set to attend tonight’s RAW in Brooklyn as a guest of Titus O’Neil. Here he is with Mike Rome backstage at the Barclays Center: