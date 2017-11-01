Title Match on WWE NXT Tonight, Nikki Bella’s 2016 Resolutions (Video), Fans on WWE SmackDown
Published On 01/11/2017 | News
– Below are 2017 New Year’s resolutions from John Cena and Nikki Bella. Nikki talks about paying it forward, saving her money and only buying what she needs.
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will feature the following:
* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Sarah Bridges & Macey Estrella
* Elias Samson vs. Johnathan Cruz
* Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Oney Lorcan
* The Revival vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa
– As seen below, 71% of fans on Twitter gave last night’s WWE SmackDown a thumbs up with over 3600 votes:
What did you think of #SDLive tonight?
