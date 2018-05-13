Title Match Set For Monday’s Episode Of WWE Raw

A title match has been set for Monday’s episode of Raw in London, England at the O2 Arena.
WWE’s Twitter account has released a video of Kevin Owens responding to Seth Rollins’ open challenge for this Intercontinental Title on this show. It will be Owens vs. Rollins for the strap on this episode of the sports entertainment company’s flagship show.
BREAKING NEWS: @FightOwensFight responds to @WWERollins open challenge for this Monday night in #London! pic.twitter.com/0GV14oqI1L
— WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2018
Highly considering another Open Challenge for the IC Title this Monday in London. @MojoRawleyWWE put in a career performance last week. Interested to see who wants to step up to the plate this time. #MondayNightRollins #fightingchampion #brockwho
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 12, 2018
Cool, KO. I’m gonna beat you on #Raw. https://t.co/IkgmhckDi2
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 13, 2018