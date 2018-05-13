Title Match Set For Monday’s Episode Of WWE Raw

By
Andrew Ravens
-

A title match has been set for Monday’s episode of Raw in London, England at the O2 Arena.

WWE’s Twitter account has released a video of Kevin Owens responding to Seth Rollins’ open challenge for this Intercontinental Title on this show. It will be Owens vs. Rollins for the strap on this episode of the sports entertainment company’s flagship show.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR