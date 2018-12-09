Title Match Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Event

During NJPW’s World Tag League finals event on Sunday morning, it was revealed that Kota Ibushi will defend the Openweight Title against Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

This event goes down on January 4, 2019, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan and will air live on NJPW World and air on Fite TV.

The match was set up once Ibushi defeated Hirooki Goto to win the title while Ospreay won a number one contender’s match when he beat Taichi at Sunday’s show.

Here is the updated card:

IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP Intercontinental Title Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs Tetsuya Naito

NEVER Openweight Title Match: Kota Ibushi (c) vs Will Ospreay

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match: Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (c) vs. Sho and Yoh vs. Bushi and Shingo Takagi)

IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. EVIL and SANADA

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: KUSHIDA (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori

Rev Pro British Heavyweight Title Match: Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs Zack Sabre Jr

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White