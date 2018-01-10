Title Match Set For ROH Music City Excellence Event

ROH issued the following:

Hot off of the heels of Final Battle, the stars of Ring of Honor return to Music City on January 20, when ROH comes to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for an international television taping! There is nothing like the fast-paced, in-your-face action that only ROH can deliver and there is nothing like seeing it live – get your tickets NOW and be there LIVE when the stars of ROH do battle in Nashville!



Stars like the brand-new Ring of Honor World Champion Dalton Castle, World Tag Team Champions the Motor City Machine Guns, “The American Nightmare” Cody, The Young Bucks, Adam Page, “The Villain” Marty Scurll, Jay Lethal, and many more will be in action!



To kick the new year off, the Ring of Honor Board of Directors want to make this night in Nashville unforgettable! The first title match for ROH’s HUGE return to Nashville has been signed and it is a Final Battle re-match!



ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN) vs. BEST FRIENDS (BERETTA & CHUCKIE T.)



After a decade of being one of the most innovative and best teams in professional wrestling, The Motor City Machine Guns finally added the one accolade that was missing from their Hall of Fame resume. By beating The Young Bucks at Death Before Dishonor and capturing the ROH World Tag Team Championships, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin added the crowning achievement to their already storied career!



The Machine Guns have been taking on all comers in the deepest tag team division in wrestling, defeating teams like Beer City Bruiser and ROH World Television Champion Silas Young, The Kingdom, and former ROH World Tag Team Champions War Machine. Most recently, Shelley and Sabin defeated Best Friends at Final Battle.



Running on instinct, Sabin grabbed an opportunistic cover on Beretta. Beretta and Chuckie T., fresh off their first World Tag League, in which they finished with a winning record, Best Friends want another shot at the gold! The Machine Guns, who have welcomed all challengers, have accepted this challenge and the rematch is signed for Nashville?



Who will leave Nashville ROH World Tag Team Champions? Join us to find out!



There is nothing like seeing Ring of Honor LIVE! Tickets are moving fast – don’t get locked out, get yours NOW!



Ring of Honor Wrestling International Television Taping

Local Time: Saturday, Jan 20, 2018 06:00pm CST

Nashville Municipal Auditorium

417 4th Ave N

Nashville, Tennessee 37201



ALREADY SIGNED



MATT TAVEN vs. “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY



JAY LETHAL vs. FLIP GORDON



SIGNED TO APPEAR



ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE

ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE HUNG BUCKS (ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS)

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL

SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)

PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ

SHANE TAYLOR



WOMEN OF HONOR

“THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN

“THE EXOTIC GODDESS” MANDY LEON

KAREN Q.

BRANDI RHODES

“BONESAW” JESSIE BROOKS