Title Match Set For Royal Rumble

WWE has announced that The Usos would defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin in a two out of three falls match at the Royal Rumble PPV.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here is the updated card:

– 30-Man Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, TBA

– WWE Universal Title Triple Threat Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Kane vs. Braun Strowman

– WWE Title Handicap Match: AJ Styles © vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

– Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, TBA



– WWE United States Title Tournament Finals

– Raw Tag Team Title Match: Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan © vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

