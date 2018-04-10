Title Match Set For WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Event

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center on the USA Network, The Usos beat The New Day to become the new #1 contenders for the Tag Team Titles.

Now, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against at the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble event.

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here is the updated card:

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Universal Title Steel Cage Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Roman Reigns

Singles Match: John Cena vs. Triple H

WWE Intercontinental Title Ladder Match: Seth Rollins © vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match: The Bar vs. Wyatt/Hardy or the Revival

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: TBA vs. TBA

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: Bludgeon Brothers © vs. The Usos

WWE Title Match: TBA vs. TBA

WWE United States Title Match: TBA vs. TBA