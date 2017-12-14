Title Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Two championship matches have been announced for next week’s episode of NXT. Pete Dunne will defend the WWE UK Championship against Tyler Bate, while SAnitY will face Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly with the NXT Tag team Championships on the line.
The show airs Wednesday on the WWE Network.
Two championship matches have been announced for next week’s episode of NXT. Pete Dunne will defend the WWE UK Championship against Tyler Bate, while SAnitY will face Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly with the NXT Tag team Championships on the line.