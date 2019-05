WWE superstar Titus O’Neil commented on Lars Sullivan being fined $100,000 for the offensive posts that that were made online several years ago:

.@LarsSWWE I Applaud you for seeking out myself&Others on the @WWE Roster to not only Sincerely Apologize, But also seek Guidance as to how to move forward in being a Better Human Being than you were 9years ago. Nobody is Perfect Including Thank you @VinceMcMahon 4Taking action!!

— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 15, 2019