Titus O’Neil Believes He Can Be A Champion In WWE

The Calgary Sun published Natalya’s column this week, which features an interview with fellow WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil.

During the column, O’Neil was asked about his goals and why he believes he can become a champion in the sports entertainment company. Here is what he had to say:

“I’ve always had goals to be as successful as possible in multiple areas of my life. I feel I have everything it takes to be a champion in WWE. I also have goals of continuing success outside of the ring with my charitable efforts through my Family Foundation as well as hopefully venturing into movies and television.”