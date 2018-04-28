Titus O’Neil On His Epic Botched Entrance At WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

As seen at Friday’s WWE Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on the WWE Network in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium, Braun Strowman won the 50-Man Royal Rumble Match.

During the match, Titus O’Neil had maybe the best botch in the history of pro wrestling as he tripped while making his entrance in the match.

Titus has since commented on the botch by writing the following on Twitter: