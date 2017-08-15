Titus Worldwide Celebrates (Video), Mike Kanellis On Overcoming Prescription Drug Addiction, Demon Balor

– Above is video from the post-RAW Titus Worldwide celebration with Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa and friend Sasha Banks. As noted, last night’s RAW saw Tozawa defeat Neville to take the title. Tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode will see the celebration continue. Titus says everyone thought they would split up but their group is a family and now they’re a family with a true champion.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the more intimidating Superstar – Bray Wyatt or “The Demon” Finn Balor. As of this writing, 64% went with The Demon. As noted, WWE has confirmed that Balor will be wearing his paint at SummerSlam on Sunday for the match against Wyatt.

– SmackDown Superstar Mike Kanellis wrote the following on Instagram late last night in regards to beating his addiction to painkillers: