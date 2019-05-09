TJ Perkins Talks Working For NXT And The Main WWE Roster At The Same Time

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, TJ Perkins commented on the benefit to working for both NXT and the main roster at the same time:

“If you’re on NXT and you’re wrestling on the main roster, that’s the best-case scenario because you’re making a lot extra and getting to keep a lot of it because you don’t have to handle rental cars and stuff like that.”

“I did really well at the gate. I think even to this day none of the cruiserweights lucked out as much as what I got initially. I got like six shirts and two action figures and some of the guys are just getting their first shirts and figures now, which sucks. That’s something that could have really helped the perception of the cruiserweights in terms of the fans if there was more stuff like that put out.”