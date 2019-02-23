TJP Addresses WWE Release Rumors, Latest Tease From Bray Wyatt

– TJP addressed an internet rumor that not getting approval for new tattoos was possibly a factor in his release from WWE:
I mean, the boss thought they were pretty cool last Tuesday when we met 🤷🏻♂️…and also when he gave me permission to get them 6 months ago. https://t.co/GmisNHFCph
— 🇺🇸 TEDDY PLAYER ONE 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) February 23, 2019
– Here is the latest tease from Bray Wyatt regarding his status with WWE:
Oh ye of little faith, you couldn’t be more wrong
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 23, 2019