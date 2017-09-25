TJP & Other Cruiserweights React To Enzo Amore Winning The Cruiserweight Title At No Mercy

There have been some interesting comments from WWE 205 Live Superstars reacting to Enzo Amore defeating Neville to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion at last night’s No Mercy pay-per-view in Los Angeles. As noted, Neville dominated the match but Enzo distracted the referee and got the pin after a low blow kick.
Below are comments from Tony Nese, Mustafa Ali, Jack Gallagher, Drew Gulak, Cedric Alexander and Lince Dorado, plus a supportive comment from Akira Tozawa. Former Cruiserweight Champion TJP has been re-tweeting fans to get the “#SaveUsTJP” hashtag going. He also took shots at the new champion, seen below:
Ugh, I'll just have to count my ABs harder to save our show.
#WWENoMercy
— Tony Nese (@TonyNese) September 25, 2017
Patience.
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) September 25, 2017
And they called me a joke … #WWENoMercy
— Jack A. Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) September 25, 2017
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) September 25, 2017
Welp………😒
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 25, 2017
…back to the drawing board…
— Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) September 25, 2017
I like Enzo..
— Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) September 25, 2017
Heyyyy @MegaTJP! Mind taking that title off Enzo’s hands for me?
— Ashley Marie (@ashleymarie2422) September 25, 2017
That, I give you that. Enzo is SUPREME on mic. TJP is a better wrestler.
— Afrogeek Cosplay (@shadowsmika122) September 25, 2017
For a guy that says the same thing every time.. https://t.co/XGs3LqnPFO
— 🇺🇸TJ Perkins🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) September 25, 2017
@MegaTJP How do you feel about Enzo becoming cruiserweight champion TJ?? Lol..
— Kyle (@DeansSupernova) September 25, 2017
I don't consider him the champ. It's vacant as far as I'm concerned. https://t.co/R8qzN8lfb9
— 🇺🇸TJ Perkins🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) September 25, 2017
@MegaTJP save us from Enzo 😩
— skank (@heeImark) September 25, 2017
#SaveUsTJP https://t.co/nmYj4zsr2p
— 🇺🇸TJ Perkins🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) September 25, 2017
How do you feel about Enzo calling himself the greatest Cruiserweight of all time? 👀
— Cindy 🦄 (@hippielilicaxo) September 25, 2017
Well he also can't spell "soft" …how seriously can you take it? https://t.co/IXynxj10lM
— 🇺🇸TJ Perkins🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) September 25, 2017
#ForeverChamp #SaveUsTJP https://t.co/fM25GS33MN
— 🇺🇸TJ Perkins🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) September 25, 2017
Fret not @MegaTJP Enzo is simply just a chess piece on your way to reclaiming the Cruiserweight Title. Let the clown enjoy it while he can 😏
— Daniel J.B (Debo) (@DeboPlays1) September 25, 2017
He's more like some lint that landed on the board but yeah… or like when you lose a piece and have to replace it with a cheerio.. https://t.co/vbc9mi2B5F
— 🇺🇸TJ Perkins🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) September 25, 2017