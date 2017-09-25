TJP & Other Cruiserweights React To Enzo Amore Winning The Cruiserweight Title At No Mercy

By
Marc Middleton
-

There have been some interesting comments from WWE 205 Live Superstars reacting to Enzo Amore defeating Neville to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion at last night’s No Mercy pay-per-view in Los Angeles. As noted, Neville dominated the match but Enzo distracted the referee and got the pin after a low blow kick.

Below are comments from Tony Nese, Mustafa Ali, Jack Gallagher, Drew Gulak, Cedric Alexander and Lince Dorado, plus a supportive comment from Akira Tozawa. Former Cruiserweight Champion TJP has been re-tweeting fans to get the “#SaveUsTJP” hashtag going. He also took shots at the new champion, seen below:

