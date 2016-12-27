TNA Announcement Coming Soon?, “My First Day” With Eli Drake, TNA Live Events Update, More

– As seen below, the latest episode of TNA’s “My First Day” features Eli Drake:

– An announcement on Anthem Sports & Entertainment officially purchasing TNA and parent company Impact Ventures LLC from Dixie Carter is expected soon, according to PWInsider. This will likely remove Dixie from any position of power. Anthem’s Ed Nordholm, who will be leading TNA going forward, has been favorably talked about by several TNA talents and he’s said to be very business-oriented. PWInsider also notes that TNA is absolutely moving forward with live event plans in 2017.

– Jessie Godderz is featured in a new series titled “Tainted Dreams” on Amazon. He tweeted the following on his cameo appearance: